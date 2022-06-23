﻿‘A Night in Paris’ Adult Prom

Gregg Rayford presents “A Night in Paris,” an adult prom that will be held July 30, at 8:00 p.m. at the old Kosciusko Junior High on Tipton Street in Kosciusko, MS. Tickets are $50 for a single ticket and $100 for couples. Contact Gregg Rayford at 662.633.9950. Final payments are due on June 15, 2022.

Overcoming Issues of Life Women’s Support Group

Group facilitator: Lashanda Williams. Place: New Life Center, 1046 Hwy 35, Kosciusko, MS 39090. Starting July 23 at 9 a.m., meetings will take place every third Saturday of the month. Lashanda is a certified life and sexual abuse coach. She is also pursuing certification in mental health. Her heart’s desire is to help women become healthy and whole through love and support with the compassion of Jesus Christ. Are you struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts and mental health issues, or any type of abuse? (Ex. physical, emotional, and sexual.) If you’re struggling with any of these issues, please come and join other women that are reeady to heal, so you can be whole and healthy and be the woman God created you to become. “I come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” John 10:10. If you need transportation, contact Lashanda at 662-739-8189.

Sallis Day

Come out and join us on Sallis Day! Saturday, July 2, 2022. Vendors, parade floats, attractions, and entertainers are welcomed. For more information, please conctact committee members: Katrina Bentley - (601) 260-2654, Kary Ellington - (601) 941-2090, Sandra Kitchens - (662) 417-7547, Rev. Simeon Johnson - (662) 417-7547, James Greenwood - (662) 582-1489.

Kosy Pops Concert

The Attala Historical Society presents the Kosy Pops on Thursday, June 30th at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center from 7 p.m.-until. There will be a salute to the military and instrumental performances with the violin and piano. There will also be performances from the Guitar Academy, Don Weaver, Ryan and Sissy Lindsay, and more.