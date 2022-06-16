﻿‘A Night in Paris’ Adult Prom

Gregg Rayford presents “A Night in Paris,” an adult prom that will be held July 30, at 8:00 p.m. at the old Kosciusko Junior High on Tipton Street in Kosciusko, MS. Tickets are $50 for a single ticket and $100 for couples. Contact Gregg Rayford at 662.633.9950.

Sallis Homecoming Festival

The Sallis Homecoming Festival will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vendor booths are on sale now for $25 through May 31. After May 31, the price will be $35. For more information, contact Mary at 662-289-7000. Information can also be viewed on Facebook page ‘Sallis Day.’

Memorial service

There will be a memorial service for Buster Hughes at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. All friends of Buster and the Hughes family are invited to attend.

Joe S. Cain Reunion

Joe S. Cain reunion will be held Saturday, June 25 from 10-2p.m. at the Sallis Baptist Church Family Life Center, also known as “old Sallis school” on Robertson Street in Sallis, MS.

Overcoming Issues of Life Women’s Support Group

Group facilitator: Lashanda Williams. Place: New Life Center, 1046 Hwy 35, Kosciusko, MS 39090. Lashanda is a certified life and sexual abuse coach. She is also pursuing certification in mental health. Her heart’s desire is to help women become healthy and whole through love and support with the compassion of Jesus Christ. Are you struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts and mental health issues, or any type of abuse? (Ex. physical, emotional, and sexual.) If you’re struggling with any of these issues, please come and join other women that are reeady to heal, so you can be whole and healthy and be the woman God created you to become. “I come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” John 10:10. If you need transportation, contact Lashanda at 662-

739-8189.

Juneteenth Celebration

The National Council of Negro Women (Kosciusko / Attala County Section) will host a Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration on June 25, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Bobcat Gym, 600 Tipton Street in Kosciusko. Join us as we spend the day in Reflection of how far we have come and how far we still need to go.

There will be a memorial/honor walk, games, vendors, jumpers and complimentary food and water. This is a public event for the entire family. Co-sponsors are the Attala County Branch of NAACP, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (Rho Nu Zeta Chapter) and Community Services Unlimited.

For more information, please contact Minnie Greer, NCNW president at 662.739.1227

Sallis Day

Come out and join us on Sallis Day! Saturday, July 2, 2022. Vendors, parade floats, attractions, and entertainers are welcomed. For more information, please conctact committee members: Katrina Bentley - (601) 260-2654, Kary Ellington - (601) 941-2090, Sandra Kitchens - (662) 417-7547, Rev. Simeon Johnson - (662) 417-7547, James Greenwood - (662) 582-1489.