﻿Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Service Office at 715 Fairground Road, Kosciusko, MS.

21st Century Club

The Twenty-First Century club ended the 2021-2022 year with a luncheon at Seasonings. Hostesses for the event were Mary Al Alford, Pam Bell, Jean Fenwick, Gale Hooker, Leisa Terrell, and Angela Thomas. Sarah Cheek gave the blessing before the group enjoyed a salad lunch and a time of fellowship. The meeting was then called to order by President Johanne Bryant, and Parliamentarian Andra Mooney led the pledge of allegiance to the flag. Judy Potts gave a recap of the year’s programs on local authors. Mary Corinne Shaw inducted the following new officers into service: Julie Taylor, president; Johanne Bryant, 2nd vice-president; Andra Mooney, secretary; and Jeanne Oliver, reporter. The committees for the coming year were assigned by the new president. Outgoing president Johanne Bryant was presented a gift by the club for her outstanding service during the past two years. Club members present were Mary Al Alford, Johanne Bryant, Mary Bess Bryant, Sarah Cheek, Jean Fenwick, Gale Hooker, Nancy King, Andra Mooney, Jeanne Oliver, Judy Potts, Pat Proctor, Barbara Rose, Mary Corrine Shaw, Julie Taylor, Leisa Terrell, Angela Thomas, and Sally Sloss Wasson.

‘A Night in Paris’ Adult Prom

Gregg Rayford presents “A Night in Paris,” an adult prom that will be held July 30, at 8:00 p.m. at the Attala County Coliseum in Kosciusko, MS. Tickets are $50 for a single ticket and $100 for couples. Contact Gregg Rayford at 662.633.9950. Final payments are due on June 15, 2022.

John A. Wasson Reunion

On June 5, 2022, Shady Grove Church will be hosting a John A. Wasson reunion at 10:30 a.m.-until. Shady Grove is located on Hwy 43 north of Kosciusko. There will be fellowship services followed by a potluck lunch. Hope to see you there!

Sallis Homecoming Festival

The Sallis Homecoming Festival will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vendor booths are on sale now for $25 through May 31. After May 31, the price will be $35. For more information, contact Mary at 662-289-7000. Information can also be viewed on Facebook page ‘Sallis Day.’

Little Garden Club - End of Club Year meeting

The Little Garden Club met at 10 A.M. on May 5, 2022, at the Kosciusko Attala Partnership conference room for refreshments and a short business meeting, prior to attending a program presented by Leah Gilbert, owner of The Inside Story located at the corner of North Natchez and East Jefferson Street. Refreshments were prepared and served by the club Program Committee members.

The treasurer gave a financial report and parliamentarian, Jamye Autry, installed the slate of officers for the club year, 2022-23. Installed were Barbara Burns, President; Linda Buskirk, Vice President; Trish Cullen, Secretary-Reporter; Kathy Cox, Treasurer. Also serving as officers for the coming year were Gini Derrick, Historian, and Jamye Autry, Parliamentarian. Kathy Cox showed a copy of the book purchased by the club in memory of Erleine Parish, “Raised-Bed Gardening,” which is now on the Attala County Library’s shelves.

Members walked across the street to The Inside Story, where Leah Gilbert, owner, presented a program on how to plant and display live plants in beautiful, but simple and elegant containers, i.e. ceramic bowls of various sizes and textures, copper urns and vessels, glass vases. Leah gave tips on watering and caring for indoor and patio plants. She does commission work, and will come to sites on request for planting, designing, and maintaining live plants. The Inside Story has been open for about a year. The business also stocks gifts ranging from baby gifts, jewelry, household items, and fragrant candles. Of course, there are plants in containers for sale, too. Following the presentation, members were free to shop.

Members present were Jamye Autry, Pauline Brunt, Barbara Burns, Linda Buskirk, Kathy Cox, Trish Cullen, Patsy Gilmore, Marie Griffin, Mary Ikerd, Betty McBride, Debbie Meggs, Ellen Pettit, Karen Putt, and Barbara Wasson.