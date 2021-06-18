﻿Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Service Office at 715 Fairground Road, Kosciusko, MS.

21st Century Club

The Twenty-First Century club ended the 2021-2022 year with a luncheon at Seasonings. Hostesses for the event were Mary Al Alford, Pam Bell, Jean Fenwick, Gale Hooker, Leisa Terrell, and Angela Thomas. Sarah Cheek gave the blessing before the group enjoyed a salad lunch and a time of fellowship. The meeting was then called to order by President Johanne Bryant, and Parliamentarian Andra Mooney led the pledge of allegiance to the flag. Judy Potts gave a recap of the year’s programs on local authors. Mary Corinne Shaw inducted the following new officers into service: Julie Taylor, president; Johanne Bryant, 2nd vice-president; Andra Mooney, secretary; and Jeanne Oliver, reporter. The committees for the coming year were assigned by the new president. Outgoing president Johanne Bryant was presented a gift by the club for her outstanding service during the past two years. Club members present were Mary Al Alford, Johanne Bryant, Mary Bess Bryant, Sarah Cheek, Jean Fenwick, Gale Hooker, Nancy King, Andra Mooney, Jeanne Oliver, Judy Potts, Pat Proctor, Barbara Rose, Mary Corrine Shaw, Julie Taylor, Leisa Terrell, Angela Thomas, and Sally Sloss Wasson.

‘Aisle of Honor’ ceremony

The United Veterans of Attala County will hold their annual Memorial Day Ceremony “Aisle of Honor” at 11:00 AM May 30, 2022, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS. The public is invited to attend.We are asking for young volunteers to assist in setting the flags the morning of the ceremony. Volunteers may call Greyce Powell at 601-317-7701 for details.

We will have a special section of the program for relatives to present a flower of choice in honor of their beloved deceased military member. The name of the military member will be read and his/her relative will place a flower on a table for display during the program. The flowers will then be made into an arrangement and taken to the Veterans Home in Kosciusko.

The name of the deceased military member, rank, and time served must be given to Greyce Powell by calling 601-317-7701 no later than May 28, 2022. We hope to have a huge crowd for the program.

‘A Night in Paris’ Adult Prom

Gregg Rayford presents “A Night in Paris,” an adult prom that will be held July 30, at 8:00 p.m. at the Attala County Coliseum in Kosciusko, MS. Tickets are $50 for a single ticket and $100 for couples. Contact Gregg Rayford at 662.633.9950. Final payments are due on June 15, 2022.

John A. Wasson Reunion

On June 5, 2022, Shady Grove Church will be hosting a John A. Wasson reunion at 10:30 a.m.-until. Shady Grove is located on Hwy 43 north of Kosciusko. There will be fellowship services followed by a potluck lunch. Hope to see you there!

Sallis Homecoming Festival

The Sallis Homecoming Festival will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vendor booths are on sale now for $25 through May 31. After May 31, the price will be $35. For more information, contact Mary at 662-289-7000. Information can also be viewed on Facebook page ‘Sallis Day.’