﻿Denim and Pearls Mother and Son Dance

Denim at Pearls will be hosting its 2022 Kosciusko Little Whippets Mother and Son Dance on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Bobcat Cafeteria. Admission is $20. Each additional son is $5. Pictures start at 5:30 p.m. Dance starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Tina McNeal (601) 506-0403 or Trenna Fleming (662) 582-1087.

Kosciusko Little Whippets Youth Football

Kosciusko Lil’ Whippets will be having early registration for the 2022 season every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club. The early bird deadline is May 20. The ages of 5-12 are welcome to come join our football family. For more information, please contact league president Antonio Riley at (662) 739-5047.

Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will meet at 1 p.m. on May 12 at the service officer’s office. 715 Fairground Rd, Kosciusko, MS, 39090.

Sallis school reunion

A Sallis school reunion will be held at 1 p.m. on May 21 at the old school building.

Library summer reading program

Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System (MMRLS) is excited to announce online registration for the 2022 Summer Reading Program starts May 16. The Attala County Library will hold its in-person registration May 12th during our Summer Library Program Kick-Off Party at the coliseum from 5:30-7:30 P.M. Join us for a fun evening of face painting, bounce houses, cake and popcorn. Registration will also take place at the library during normal library hours May 13th-June 6th. Library patrons of all ages are invited to sign up for this event.

Customers can register by visiting mmrls.beanstack.org; or downloading the Beanstack app (available on the Apple or Google App Stores), allowing you to easily log and track your reading while earning fun badges/prizes. If you registered using Beanstack previously, you can simply accept the new Summer Reading Challenge on the app to get started!

The Summer Reading Program will begin on different dates depending on your location. Please contact your local library, or follow them on Facebook, for a full schedule of in-person events. There will also be different reading challenges for children, teens, and adults.

Every child or teen under 18 who registers for the summer reading program in-person or online will be eligible to receive a free drawstring backpack at their local branch (while supplies last). The backpacks will feature the new MMRLS mascot, Zim.

“This year's theme will be ‘An Ocean of Possibilities,’ so get ready for some fun focused on our friends from under the sea,” said Lindsay Fitts, Youth Services Coordinator.

For more information about all library services, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library’s website at: midmisslib.com. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.

Attala County Farmer’s Market

Fresh local produce coming soon. Members of the Attala County Farmers’ Market kicked-off the season with a meeting held May 11th at 10:30 am in the Attala County Extension Office. Current growers and vendors may renew their membership. Prospective new members are welcome. For more information call 601-416-3467 or 662-590-8351.

Bluegrass Gospel singing

There will be a Bluegrass Gospel singing on Sunday, May 15 @ 6:00 PM at French Camp Baptist Church located at 112 Le Fleur Circle in French Camp, MS featuring Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers. Everyone is invited! For more information call (662) 617-3744.

‘Aisle of Honor’ ceremony

The United Veterans of Attala County will hold their annual Memorial Day Ceremony “Aisle of Honor” at 11:00 AM May 30, 2022, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS. The public is invited to attend.We are asking for young volunteers to assist in setting the flags the morning of the ceremony. Volunteers may call Greyce Powell at 601-317-7701 for details.

We will have a special section of the program for relatives to present a flower of choice in honor of their beloved deceased military member. The name of the military member will be read and his/her relative will place a flower on a table for display during the program. The flowers will then be made into an arrangement and taken to the Veterans Home in Kosciusko.

The name of the deceased military member, rank, and time served must be given to Greyce Powell by calling 601-317-7701 no later than May 28, 2022. We hope to have a huge crowd for the program.