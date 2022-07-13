﻿‘A Night in Paris’ Adult Prom

Gregg Rayford presents “A Night in Paris,” an adult prom that will be held July 30, at 8:00 p.m. at the old Kosciusko Junior High on Tipton Street in Kosciusko, MS. Tickets are $50 for a single ticket and $100 for couples. Contact Gregg Rayford at 662.633.9950.

Overcoming Issues of Life Women’s Support Group

Group facilitator: Lashanda Williams. Place: New Life Center, 1046 Hwy 35, Kosciusko, MS 39090. Starting July 23 at 9 a.m., meetings will take place every third Saturday of the month. Lashanda is a certified life and sexual abuse coach. She is also pursuing certification in mental health. Her heart’s desire is to help women become healthy and whole through love and support with the compassion of Jesus Christ. Are you struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts and mental health issues, or any type of abuse? (Ex. physical, emotional, and sexual.) If you’re struggling with any of these issues, please come and join other women that are ready to heal, so you can be whole and healthy and be the woman God created you to become. “I come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” John 10:10. If you need transportation, contact Lashanda at 662-739-8189.

Old Black Hawk Schoolhouse entertainment

On July 16th at 6 p.m., the Old Black Hawk Schoolhouse in Coila, MS, will present entertainment by the Cuomo Sisters and John Lumbley & friends. Please come join us for fun and good music

Kosciusko Superintendent Meet and Greet

The Kosciusko School District will hold a meet-and-greet with new superintendent Dr. Zachary Bost from 4:30-6 p.m. on July 25. The event will be held at the district office on West Washington Street. Parents and students alike are welcome to attend.