﻿Denim and Pearls Mother and Son Dance

Denim at Pearls will be hosting its 2022 Kosciusko Little Whippets Mother and Son Dance on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Bobcat Cafeteria. Admission is $20. Each additional son is $5. Pictures start at 5:30 p.m. Dance starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Tina McNeal (601) 506-0403 or Trenna Fleming (662) 582-1087.

39th Annual Ethel Mayday Festival

The 39th Annual Ethel Mayday Festival will be held on Main Street in Ethel from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 7, 2022. To set up a tent providing food with electricity, the cost will be $40, arts and crafts $20, food without electricity $30, and unique treasures $15. All fees are cash money order only. Call or email for an application. Return application address: Gwen Sims, PO Box 6, Ethel, MS 39067. There will be a live band from 10 a.m- 2p.m. Come join in the fun!

Kosciusko Little Whippets Youth Football

Kosciusko Lil’ Whippets will be having early registration for the 2022 season every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club. The early bird deadline is May 20. The ages of 5-12 are welcome to come join our football family. For more information, please contact league president Antonio Riley at (662) 739-5047.

West Civic Club

The West Civic Club met April 20th. There were ten members and 1 guest present.

Our Guest was Ms. Judy Jones from The Crows Nest in Winona. Judy was a teacher for thirty years. When she retired, she was wanting something to do, so she started The Crows Nest. They are located on Highway 51 next to Sherwin Williams. You may reach her by calling 662-283-9917 or email her at jjones1652@yahoo.com. Judy gave us some very good ideas for taking old items and even new items such as flowerpots, old windows, vases, buckets and to all kinds of stencils, transfers, painting and many more ideas. They don't have to be old items as she also showed us a very lovely pot, plastic, from the dollar stores and some branches. She took some of her ideas for transfers and painting and made this center piece. The price she told us was very little expense, but the selling price was in the range of $150 dollars or more. She also mentioned that they give classes on all of designs, etc. they make. They ask if you’re interested in a class on any of the procedures she spoke about, you get from 6-8 people all interested in the same thing and they will gladly show you how to do the designs. Judy was showing a kit that you may purchase to do one design. This kit is complete as far as the design that you want to do. Again, she had a lot of very interesting ideas, so if you are interested in talking with her, she will gladly help you. Just stop in at her shop in Winona on Highway 51, call her at 662-283-9917 or e-mail her jjones1652@yahoo.com Refreshments were then served by our hostesses Sara McLellan and Sue Cade. Thank you, ladies. The refreshments were very tasty. Birthdays for the month of April was Mary Cade.

The meeting was opened with our prayer being led by Maryann Stevens and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Laurie Putman. Thank you, ladies. Lynn Hathcock, secretary read the minutes from the past months meeting. They were approved by Jean Aldridge and seconded by Maryann. Carol Black gave a report for last month’s expenses. She reported that we deposited $20.00, expenses were $70.29, and that we had also received donations for the school reunion of $550. As we will not be having a school reunion again this year, a letter explaining this was sent to school students in the past explaining what was going on with the work being done on the schoolhouse. Mitzi moved to accept the report and Suzzane seconded the motion. Old business for this month was an update on the grant that Maryann has been working on. It seems things are still in the process of moving forward. She also mentioned that she has talked with someone about the possibility of fixing the roof leak that has occurred from recent storms. Carol also reported that our Easter baskets were once again gladly appreciated. Ms. Christina, West City Librarian was adding with books, pads, pens, and our own bookmarks, explaining some of the things that our library offers. Our meeting was then adjourned by the reading of the collect.

﻿Little Garden Club

Little Garden Club of Kosciusko met on April 7, 2022, at the Attala County Co-Op. Julie Johnson spoke to the group about the many and varied products the Co-Op has for gardeners: Hi-Yield Spray Additives for unwanted plants (such as stickers and poison ivy), herbicide enhancers and crop oil concentrates, super marking dye to prevent over-application, and basal oil blue that increases absorption and penetration through bark on bushy weeds, trees and cut stumps.

The beloved crape myrtle that has been hit with the Cape Myrtle Bark Scale caused by a recent invasive insect from Asia can also be controlled, according to Julie, though the process is difficult if the infestation is severe. The Co-Op has the sprays to combat the plant disease. Julie also gave each club member handouts to take with them, including one on comparing fungicide treatments. A most informative one on 2022 Trends in Garden Design was especially useful as gardeners are preparing for the gardening season. The handout included plants that transform one to the tropics, blurring the lines between indoors and out, gardening for a changing climate, gardening for wildlife, and gardening for peace of mind.

During a short business meeting, it was announced that a book in memory of Erleine Parish has been purchased and is on the Attala County Library shelf. The title of the book is "1,001 Gardening Tips and Tricks." Grace Atwood also announced the 2022-23 officers for the club: President, Barbara Burns; Vice President, Linda Buskirk; Secretary-Reporter, Trish Cullen; Treasurer, Kathy Cox; Historian, Gini Derrick; and Parliamentarian, Jamye Autry.

Delicious refreshments were prepared and served by Betty McBride and Karen Putt. Julie was presented a gift in appreciation for her presentation.

Members present were Grace Atwood, Pauline Brunt, Barbara Burns, Linda Buskirk, Kathy Cox, Trish Cullen, Patsy Gilmore, Barbara Hanson, Mary Ikerd, Betty McBride, Dean McLean, Ellen Pettit, Karen Putt, Barbara Wasson, and Lynn Wiggers.

Attala Historical Society

The Attala Historical Society will present its annual tour of the Kosciusko City Cemetery on Friday, April 29, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Students from Kosciusko High School will portray the following Kosciusko citizens: Sara Beth Moore; Branden Allen (Warren Gerald Murphy, “Kosciusko Pete”); Cam Smith (Arthur Henry Winters) and Hannah Olive; Shatibia Lewis (Estma Leora Wigly); Kayden Tyler (Laura Kelly); Robert Pickle (William Arthur Landrum) and Bralyn McGee; Ryan Pearson (Charles Addison Pender) and Jaylea Moore; Houston Blair (Joseph Marion Chestnutt) and Kaitlyn Shaw; Thomas Sims (Captain William Van Davis) and Reid Hutchinson; Josh Gibson (William Willey Tipton) and Kayla Anderson; Samuel Nesbit Gilliland (Preston Moore) and Caitlyn Settlemir; Jon Gant (Icy Wiley Day) and Olivia Cockroft; Jeremy Gibson (John David Shanks) and Alli Sparks; Ezra Frazure (Chapman Levy Anderson) and Lindsey Thayer; Sheliyah Jones; Mary Patton Henderson; Anna Grace Kuhn; Kendall Chunn; Annabeth Hedgepeth; Bree Carter; Carrie Ann Amos; Adley Jernigan; Anna Loren Crosby; and Molly Steed. The students are under the direction of Angel Chennault.

CTC Digital Media Students

Digital Media students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center attended The University of West Alabama on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. While on campus they competed in the University’s annual IMC3 Competition and placed in four events: Commercial Photography, TV News Anchoring, graphic design, and social media. First and second place students were awarded future scholarships to the university if they choose to attend. “It was great to see students be able to compete in events that they are not only passionate about, but they could pursue future careers in,” said Digital Media Instructor Kimberly Clark.

The winners: 1st Commercial Photography – Daniell Smith, 2nd TV News Anchoring – Mikylah Lane, 4th Graphic Design – Ke’Amber Zollicoffer, 4th Social Media – Diner Jones.

21st Century Club

Eddie Fenwick read poetry and recalled stories told by his father, Jack Fenwick, at the April meeting of the Twenty-First Century Club.

Jack Fenwick, a lifelong resident of Kosciusko, was born in 1911 and died in 2009, just shy of his 99th birthday. He was a contractor and carpenter by trade and built several beautiful homes in Kosciusko. In his spare time, Jack wrote poems, many of which were published by the Mississippi Poetry Society. He also wrote a book, Four Score and Three, about his life growing up in Kosciusko.

Eddie said his father was inspired to write poems about everyday events. Many of his poems were inspired by chance meetings or conversations, and by seemingly small activities he may have observed. He told of a bicycle trip Jack took as a young man from Kosciusko to Jacksonville, Florida – six hundred miles in six days – to visit his sister. Eddie read many of his father’s poems, as well as excerpts from his book.

Hostesses for the meeting, which was held at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center, were Sissy Bailey and Teresa Paton.

President Johanne Bryant called the meeting to order, and Parliamentarian Andra Mooney led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Secretary Mary Bess Bryant read the minutes from the previous meeting and Treasurer Barbara Rose gave a budget report. Alicia Carter led the group in a devotional entitled Hope in God.

Judy Potts presented a history moment from a 1985 meeting that referenced the first club meeting in Kosciusko, which was held January 22, 1895.

Nominating Committee Chairman Leisa Terrell presented the slate of officers for 2022-2023. They are President Julie Taylor, Second Vice-President Johanne Bryant, Secretary Andra Mooney, and Reporter Jean Oliver.

Club members present at the November meeting were Mary Al Alford, Sissy Bailey, Pam Bell, Johanne Bryant, Mary Bess Bryant, Alicia Carter, Pam Chadick, Sarah Cheek, Mary Davidson, Jean Fenwick, Gale Hooker, Nancy King, Andra Mooney, Jean Oliver, Teresa Paton, Judy Potts, Pat Proctor, Barbara Rose, Judy Ryan, Mary Corrine Shaw, Julie Taylor, Leisa Terrell and Sally Wasson.