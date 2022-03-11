﻿‘Aisle of Honor’

The United Veterans of Attala County will present the Veterans’ Day “Aisle of Honor” Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Parkway Cemetery. The guest speaker will be (1st Lieutenant) Ryan Lindsay. The public is invited to attend and join in honoring Veterans. The event will begin with putting put up flags at the cemetery at 7 a.m., and anyone willing can assist. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Attala County Coliseum.

Blood pressure and diabetes screenings

Free blood pressure and diabetes screenings will be held at the Attala County Library’s Meeting Room​ on Nov. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. ​Dr. Brady Richardson will talk on “Tips to Control Your ​Blood Sugar”​ at 1 p.m. For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.​

C.A.R.E. Banquet

The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club is excited to announce the return of its annual C.A.R.E. Banquet.

The dinner will be held on Nov. 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 500 Knox Road in Kosciusko. The event will begin at 6 p.m., and tickets are $50 each with table sponsorships at $300. The guest speaker will be Dr. Calvin Mackie, the founder of STEM NOLA, a non-profit organization that inspires and engages communities in learning about opportunities in STEM. Mackie is an award-winning mentor, inventor, author, former engineering professor, internationally renowned speaker and successful entrepreneur. His message and life’s mission continues to transcend race, gender, ethnicity, religion and time.

Coat Drive

The Kosciusko Rotary Club will be holding a coat throughout the month of November. Donations of new or lightly worn coats can be dropped off at Michelle Nicholson State Farm, 116 N. Jackson St.; Kosciusko Attala Partnership, 101 N. Natchez St.; Attala County Bank, 439 Mississippi 12 E.; Boswell Media, 1 Golf Course Road; and IMC Fabrication, 515 N. Wells St. All sizes of coats are needed, and the Rotary Club has a goal of collecting 300 coats.

Beehive Marketplace

The Beehive Marketplace will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center. The event is sponsored by the Attala Historical Society, and all proceeds are used for the promotion of Attala Historical Society projects.