﻿Trunk or Treat

Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will present Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 500 Knox Road, Kosciusko. This event is open to the community.

Haunted House/Trunk or Treat

3-Step Daycare will present Nightmare on 3 Step Street Haunted House/Trunk or Treat Oct. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 3 Step Daycare. There will be games and activities. Bracelets are $5.

National of Negro Women (Kosciusko/Attala County Section)

The National of Negro Women (Kosciusko/Attala County Section) will host a Bethune-Height Recognition Program on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club. This year’s theme is “A Noble Past Shaping a Powerful Future.” The Bethune-Height Recognition Award will be presented to two Attala County residents. The public is invited to attend.