Robert Stuart MacKenzie, a private wealth advisor with MacKenzie & Associates, a practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, in Kosciusko, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.

To earn this achievement, MacKenzie established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

He has 28 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

As a Private Wealth Advisor/financial advisor, MacKenzie provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Robert Stuart MacKenzie at (662)-289-1013 or visit the Ameriprise office at 106 East Washington Street.