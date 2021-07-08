﻿New St. James COGIC

New St. James Church of God in Christ, located at 6041 North Street in Sallis, will be having a yard sale on Saturday, July 10, from 8:00 am to 2:00 p.m. THE MOTHER BOARD. Pastor, Elder Mack M. Jamison Sr. President, Mother Carolyn Sudduth.

Berea Baptist Church

Homecoming will be held Sunday, July 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Bro. Jonathan Black will be the speaker. Lunch following services.

Attention all churches in

Attala county

My name is Lisa Riley, a member and choir director at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church here in Kosciusko. I’m having a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. Rehearsal for this program will begin next month, once a month. We will also have special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. If you are interested in singing with us please contact me at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272. Let’s make a joyful noise together in Jesus name.

McCool Baptist Church

Join the members of McCool Baptist Church for a summer revival! Our revival meetings will begin Sunday, July 18, with worship services at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. From Monday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 21, we’ll gather for evening worship services at 7:00 p.m. Special guests for our revival services will include guest preacher Daniel Fortenberry of Faith Baptist Church in Meridian, Mississippi, and guest musicians Steve and Becky Carver of One Way Ministries.

Abraham Chapel Missionary

Baptist Church

Abraham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be reopening their doors for service on Sunday, July 4. Sunday School every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Center Church of God

Pastor Rev. David L. Jackson is organizing a Community Gospel Choir. Everyone is invited to join. No age limit. For information contact Rev. Jackson at 601-613-9132.

New Salem Baptist Church

To those who are interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of New Salem Baptist Church and cemetery located in the Carmack/Hesterville community, please send your donations to New Salem Baptist Church c/o Iva C. Dees 18965 Attala Road 3122 French Camp, MS 39745.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

- - - - - - - - - - -

Email church

events/announcements to:

news@starherald.net