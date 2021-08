Weecie Kuykendall celebrated her 100th Birthday on July 22. Five generations pictured: Weecie; her son Bill Prewitt of French Camp; her granddaughter Sheila Prewitt of Ackerman; her great-granddaughter Ainsley VanMatre of Brandon; her great-great granddaughter Sutton Clair VanMatre, also of Brandon.

A party was held in her honor on Saturday, July 24, with many family and friends attending.