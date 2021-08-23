﻿Kosciusko Auto Parts, the local Carquest store, recently received a distinguished award. They were recognized as achieving the status of Platinum Store. This award requires the store to meet several requirements in order to qualify, including attaining a certain amount of growth annually.

Jordan Shipp, the regional account executive for this area, visited the store to present the award.

"Very few stores receive this award each year," said Shipp. The Kosciusko location has been recognized for this honor on numerous occasions.

The presented plaque for this award reads, "This locally owned and operated CARQUEST Auto Parts Store, having met the highest standards for our brand and by providing the community with outstanding customer service, is hereby awarded Platinum Store status, in recognition and appreciation of their efforts."

Local store owner Jay Price said his team deserves recognition for the award.

"Winning this award is a testament to a terrific staff, lots of hard work, and great customer relationships. We are very honored to receive such an award," he said.