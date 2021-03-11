Justin Wilcher and partner John Tubby held the grand opening of their coffee shop — J’s Coffee — in the Holmes Healthplex building on Hwy. 12 Monday. Wilcher also owns a coffee shop in Philadelphia which opened in January of 2020. Wilcher said he was drawn to the business after he spent many hours in hospital coffee shops spending time with his hospitalized father who was seriously ill for a number of years before he passed away. “We would sit together and spend time together,” said Wilcher. “We enjoyed it tremendously.” That is the atmosphere he wants at J’s.