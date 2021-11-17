﻿Polar Express coming here

The Polar Express is coming to downtown Kosciusko Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening. Rides will begin in front of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office. For more information, contact the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

37th Christmas and crafts show

The Attala County Coliseum will be filled with exhibitors offering their arts and crafts on Saturday, Nov. 20, for the 37th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show.

The arts and crafts show will open at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 4 p.m. Inside the coliseum, shoppers can find many items such as jewelry, t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, pottery, floral arrangements, wood art and much more.

We will have Big S BBQ set up with their delicious barbeque.

There is plenty of free parking and no admission charge. For more information, contact Kay Chipley at 662.289.4809.

Sallis hosts Christmas Parade

The town of Sallis will host a Christmas parade on Monday, Dec. 13. The theme is "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

Blackhawk singing

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. Featuring: Cuomo Sisters, Pilgrim Family & Mt. Zion String Band. Black Hawk Homemakers has concessions.

KAP community events

• Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Christmas Open House – Nov. 21

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square