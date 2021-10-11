﻿Blackhawk singing

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. Featuring: Cuomo Sisters, Pilgrim Family & Mt. Zion String Band. Black Hawk Homemakers has concessions.

Upcoming community events from the KAP

• Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Christmas Open House – Nov. 21

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square

PLUTO: Icy World of Wonder

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp Mississippi will be offering a free public program for this season called “PLUTO: Icy World of Wonder!”. This generously sponsored program is part of the 4-County Electric Foundation “Exploring the Heavens” series! It will be presented on Friday, November 12, starting at 7 p.m. by Edwin Faughn, director of Rainwater Observatory.

“PLUTO: Icy World of Wonder!” explores one of the most mystifying and fascinating objects in the solar system. It has captivated people for decades and is filled with mythology, history, controversy and a wealth of scientific discovery. This exciting new updated program is visually intensive and will take us on a fascinating journey through this icy and alluring world. It will also reveal some of the latest discoveries and information regarding

NASA’s spectacular New Horizons Pluto flyby mission

Edwin is also an artist and lecturer specializing in space sciences and has presented hundreds of programs to diverse audiences including but not limited to universities, museums, schools, churches, civic groups, scouts and various other organizations. His original artwork has been featured in and on the covers of international space science magazines, exhibitions and planetarium productions. A few of his credits include Scientific American, Federal Express World Headquarters and the world premiere of Titanic: The Exhibition. He also served nearly 20 years as the art director for the Sharpe Planetarium of the Pink Palace Family of Museums in Memphis, Tennessee. His work has been featured on the main KEPLER website of NASA's Ames Research Center.

After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of Rainwater’s collection of powerful telescopes. Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the beautiful Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp in Mississippi. Come early and enjoy dinner at the Council House, another support ministry of French Camp Academy.