﻿Kosciusko Halloween events

The annual Safety Parade, sponsored by the KAP and The Star-Herald, where children can trick-or-treat at downtown businesses will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on the square. Participating businesses include co-sponsors the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership and The Star-Herald, Corvin Greer, Pickles, Moneyman Check Cashing, Jason’s Southern Table, State Farm-Michelle Nicholson, Kosciusko Water & Light, Law office of Doug Crosby, Alfa Insurance, Claude Julian’s, oLive, The Guitar Academy, Super 10, KB Creations, Southern Magnolia, Grit and Grace, Toys Touch Spa, Prairie Farms downtown office, Central Office Supply, Frank Shaw Law, Outfielders, Steele and Chadick law offices, Triple A, Ameriprise Financial, Off the Square, Watkins, Ward & Stafford, The Beauty Center, The Inside Story, the law offices of Michael Crawley Steele, Kosciusko City Hall, Renasant Bank, Patterson Jewelers, Attala County Library, ACMA Team Chip MS.

Other events on Oct. 28 are Franks Chevrolet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. with trick-or-treating and bouncy, and Kosciusko Middle Elementary is having trunk-or-treat the same day from 5 to 6 p.m. Junior Auxiliary will be set up in the parking lot behind Renasant Bank downtown from 3 to 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church is having its trunk-or-treat on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

City-wide trick-or-treating in Kosciusko will be on Saturday, Oct. 30.

McCool Fall carnival

On Saturday, Oct. 30, McCool Volunteer Fire Department will have a haunted house, carnival, and silent cake auction from 5 to 8 p.m. Guy's Catfish & Steak House and CC’s Bake Shop will also be in McCool that night, so come prepared to eat and have a night of fun.

Fifth quarter concert at Ethel High Friday

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a fifth-quarter concert in the Ethel High School gym following Friday night’s football game. The event will include bottled water, a band and guest speaker Bro. Fortenberry. The public is welcome to attend.

Upcoming community events from the KAP

• Safety Parade (Halloween) – Oct. 28 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. around the Square

• Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Christmas Open House – Nov. 21

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church singing

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Kosciusko, will hold a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. The event will feature special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. Should the date be changed due to COVID, updated information will be published in The Star-Herald. If you are interested in singing, call Lisa Riley at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272.