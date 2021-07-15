﻿Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church

Mt. Pilgrim will be celebrating its Annual Male Chorus & Musician Appreciation Day. It will be held on Sunday, July 18, at 2:00 p.m.

Also, Mt. Pilgrim presents "Worship Night" on Saturday, August 21, at 6:00 p.m. Featuring: The Gospel Travelers of Weir, The Dynamic Jewels of Tupelo, The New Centeridge Male Chorus of Sallis, The New Sallis Southernaires of Sallis, Mr. Trenton Martin of West, Mt. Pilgrim Male Chorus of McCool. ~Masks must be worn and temperature will be checked.~

Mt. Moriah M.B. Church

The Mt. Moriah M.B. Church has organized a cemetery club effective July 12. Members of the cemetery club will be charged $25.00 a year per household to be buried at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Non-members will be charged $800. In order to be a member you must pay your dues on or before October 31. You do not have to be an active member of Mt. Moriah Church to be a member of the cemetery club. We apologize for any inconveniences that this might cause. If you have any questions, please get in touch with any of the officers of Mt. Moriah M.B. Church.

Attention all churches in Attala County

My name is Lisa Riley, a member and choir director at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church here in Kosciusko. I am having a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. Rehearsal for this program will begin next month, once a month. We will also have special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. If you are interested in singing with us please contact me at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272. Let us make a joyful noise together in Jesus name.

McCool Baptist Church

Join the members of McCool Baptist Church for a summer revival! Our revival meetings will begin Sunday, July 18, with worship services at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. From Monday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 21, we will gather for evening worship services at 7:00 p.m. Special guests for our revival services will include guest preacher Daniel Fortenberry of Faith Baptist Church in Meridian, and guest musicians Steve and Becky Carver of One Way Ministries.

Abraham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

Abraham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be reopening their doors for service on Sunday, July 4. Sunday School every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Center Church of God

Pastor Rev. David L. Jackson is organizing a Community Gospel Choir. Everyone is invited to join. No age limit. For information contact Rev. Jackson at 601-613-9132.

