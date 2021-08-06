Mr. and Mrs. Terry Ables of Pickens announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Molly Rose to Thomas Judd Kendall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Kendall of Greenville.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Pat Dodd and the late David Dodd of Sallis, and Mrs. Geneva Ables and the late Mabry Ables of Lexington. She is the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Nell Turnipseed of McCool.

The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Silman of Newellton, Louisiana, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Kendall of Avon.

Miss Ables is a 2011 graduate of Canton Academy. She attended Delta State University, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, and is currently employed with Interim Healthcare and The DRIPBar in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Mr. Kendall is a 2008 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School in Greenville. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He is currently employed with Simplot Grower Solutions in Loveland, Colorado.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 5 o’clock in the evening at Sara Smith Chapel, Estes Park, Colorado with the reception to follow.