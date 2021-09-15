The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP) and the Sixth Chancery District in Mississippi are hosting three (3) free family law legal clinics to assist low income residents with their uncontested family law matters. Individuals will receive legal court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and legal advice on irreconcilable differences divorce (no-fault divorce), emancipation, guardianship, simple wills and name change cases. Participants can also secure a simple will. The Attala County clinic will be held at the Attala County Chancery Building, 230 W. Washington St., Kosciusko, on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.

The legal clinics are open to the public; however, interested participants must register online at http://www.mvlp.net/pro-se-legal-clinic-schedule/ or contact MVLP at 601-882-5001 or BJ Morrow at 601-656-1881 or bjmorrow8@yahoo.com to find out if they are eligible for services and to schedule an appointment.

The legal clinics are pro se clinics, meaning the individuals who attend and receive services from the attorneys are empowered to handle their legal matters in court on their own. The clinics are designed to assist self-represented litigants in preparing to go to court. “In the Chancery Courts of the Sixth District we see a tremendous number of people who are in need of legal assistance and simply cannot afford an attorney. People have a right to represent themselves in most cases, but as judge, I have an obligation to only approve pleadings that are prepared in strict conformity with the statutes, says Honorable Joey Kilgore, chancery judge for the Sixth Chancery District. These clinics are a great way to help low-income individuals draft legal documents that meet the requirements of the law and most of the attorneys in this district truly have a desire to help. I love that Mississippi is making court access a priority,” adds Judge Kilgore.

MVLP has assisted more than 200 litigants a year through the pro se legal clinics. “Pro bono work helps to bring closure to legal matters for individuals who cannot afford an attorney. MVLP is fortunate to work with attorneys across this state, who dedicate countless hours to making sure we restore hope in the lives of our underserved residents” says Gayla Carpenter-Sanders, Executive Director/General Counsel. In 2020, MVLP served approximately 1,300 Mississippi residents through referrals, direct representation, advice and legal clinics.

For more information on MVLP or the legal clinics, please contact 601-882-5001 or visit www.mvlp.org.