﻿Little Garden Club met Nov. 4

The November meeting of Little Garden Club was held on Thursday, November 4, at 10 a.m. at Earth and Fire Works Pottery Shop, 3929 Attala Road 1010, which is owned and operated by Brandon Cochran.

Dean McLean presided over a brief business meeting just prior to introducing Brandon Cochran. The secretary read the minutes of the October meeting, which were approved as read, and called the roll. The treasurer gave a financial report, and Dean reminded the group that one membership vacancy still remains on the club roster.

Brandon gave a personal history of how the shop came to be. He knew he had a gift for creating, and after graduating from Kosciusko High School, Holmes Community College, and Delta State University, he pursued his artistic talent. While at Delta State, he took classes under excellent professors in art and learned to hone his skills. He makes all sorts of pottery items large and small in his large shop. His shop contains a firing, sanding, and glazing room, where he produces custom made birds, angels, Christmas ornaments, crosses, flower vases, and other items in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and shapes. He uses his imagination for creating and his hands for crafting. He built the spacious shop and delayed opening until September 2020, when it was safer for people to gather after the pandemic. He has had several shows in other towns and will also show at the KAP Merry Marketplace for Christmas shoppers.

Kathy Cox and Patsy Gilmore were hostesses and prepared a variety of delicious brunch foods. After enjoying the food, members were invited to shop from the gift-laden tables of Brandon’s creations. The Earth and Fire Works Pottery Shop is open Saturdays only from 8 AM to 5 PM, and by appointment on other days. Brandon can be reached at 662-582-7165 or 601-663-6754.

21st Century Club meets

The November meeting of the Twenty-First Century Club was held at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center. Hostesses for the meeting were Mrs. John Shaw and Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr.

President Mrs. Edward Bryant called the meeting to order and welcomed new member, Mrs. Cliff Davidson. Parliamentarian Mrs. Jerry Mooney led the pledge of allegiance to the flag.

Mrs. Owen Oliver led the group in a devotional by Priscilla Shirer that was taken from her book, Awaken. Treasurer Mrs. Emmitt Rose gave the financial report and Historian Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr., gave a history moment from a 2006 club program presented by Mrs. Gerald McCaffery. Mrs. Mooney checked the roll and read the minutes from the previous meeting in the absence of Secretary Mrs. John Bryant.

Mrs. Jimmy Wallace presented a program on local author John Morris Ward. Mr. Ward, a Kosciusko native, who wrote the book The White Choctaw: The Life of Alexander Talley, in 2014. The book details the life of Talley who was a missionary to the Choctaw Indians in the 19th century. Talley rode a circuit covering more than 400 miles, held camp meetings for Indians and white settlers, and won more than 3200 converts to Christianity.

Mrs. Edward Fenwick announced that the December club meeting will be held December 9, at the First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Janet Simpson will perform a Christmas program and the public is invited to attend.

Club members present at the November meeting were Mrs. Frank Bailey, Mrs. Eddie Bell, Mrs. Edward Bryant, Mrs. Al Chadick, Mrs. Cliff Davidson, Mrs. Edward Fenwick, Mrs. Lamar Hooker, Mrs. Jerry Mooney, Mrs. Owen Oliver, Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr., Mrs. Emmitt Rose, Mrs. Mike Ryan, Mrs. John Shaw, Mrs. Larry Terrell, and Mrs. Jimmy Wallace. Associate Member Mrs. Cadman Porter and Honorary Member Mrs. Fred Allen Bell were also in attendance.

Miller named Chapter President of the Year

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. recently held its Mississippi State Virtual Leadership Conference and South Central Region Virtual Leadership Conference. Charlotte F. Miller of Rho Nu Zeta Chapter (Kosciusko) was named chapter president of the year for the state of Mississippi. Mississippi has fifty chapters located throughout the state and on eleven college campuses.

She is serving her second term as chapter president. During the last four years under her leadership the chapter has received numerous awards and honors, completed ZHOPE projects in Attala, Choctaw and Holmes counties, supported local organizations and charities, awarded scholarships to area youth, and recruited/reclaimed new members. They recently completed the maintenance on their water well in Ghana (South Africa). During her thirty-seven years of membership, Charlotte has served as an officer on the national, regional and state levels. She is currently serving on the national life members publication team and state legacy assistant coordinator. The chapter has been in attendance at all state, regional and national conferences since it was chartered in 1999.

Other chapter honors received were Gloria Cotton for 25 year membership and Arnita Riley as a centennial life member.

During the South Central Conference, the chapter received special recognition for their donations to the St. Jude Research Hospital, March of Dimes and the America Cancer Society. Charlotte Miller and Arnita Riley received Leadership Empowerment certificates of completion. Gloria Cotton received recognition for twenty five years of membership and Arnita Riley received recognition as a centennial life member.

The conferences were attended by Charlotte Miller, Ilona Saffold, Stephanie Jackson, Arnita Riley and Priscilla Anderson.

Redbud Springs Garden Club

Redbud springs garden club met at the home of Hollee Cheek Tuesday 11/9. Marlo Benson from Benson Family Farm in Philadelphia was the guest speaker. Steve Lawrence’s yard was chosen for yard of the month.

Breast cancer awareness Power of Pink 5K walk held in Weir

Breast Cancer Survivors and supporters gathered for a 5K Walk on the walking track in downtown Weir on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Walkers received bracelets and stickers for their participation. Breast Cancer Awareness Literature was distributed and refreshments were available. Breast Cancer survivors received a survivor’s pin. Barbara Woods Whitely received a gift as the first to arrive.