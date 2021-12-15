﻿Local Post Office helping with annual Operation Santa

The Post Office is doing its annual Operation Santa. With this program, they are allowing individuals to adopt children Santa Letters from all over the world. They may mail them gifts and answer their letters back that was written. They are posted online at https://www.uspsOperationSanta.com/letters.

The Post Office is looking for individuals that are interested in helping spread the Christmas joy to babies all over the world. Any questions, feel free to contact Postmaster Classie McKay at 662-289-1181 or 662-582-8693.

Live nativity events

On Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17, First Baptist Church in Kosciusko will hold its live nativity.

First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko will hold theirs on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Blackhawk Singing Dec. 18

There will be singing at Blackhawk on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. featuring Curtis Burton & Band, Ben Gilton & Friends. There will be a Christmas potluck, so bring a covered dish to share.

KAP community events

The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership has planned a series of holiday-themed events for the community. Upcoming events include:

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Carriage Rides —Monday, Dec. 20. Cost is $5 and free for kids 2 and under.

For more information about these events, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.