﻿Palestine M.B. Church

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West, Kosciusko, opened back up full-time on May 9, 2021. We are asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and visit with us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Regular services at 11 a.m. Please come and worship with us.

First Baptist M.B. Church

First Baptist M.B. Church on 711 North Jackson St. is now accepting resumes for the Pastor position. All interested applicants can send resume to P.O. Box 489, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church

1607 Shiloh Rd, Sallis, MS. Nationally known, fourth-generation musicians, The Lesters, from St. Louis, Missouri will be performing Saturday, April 2, starting at 7 p.m.

Williamsville Independent Methodist Church

Church fundraiser - Yard Sale - as part of Picking 35. Friday, April 1 from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday, April 2 from 7-5 p.m. Multiple families, lots of everything! 17352 Hwy 19 S, Kosciusko.

Center Ridge M.B. Church of Sallis

Pastor Martha Jones and Assistant Minister Deacon Jackie Snow invite you to our Spring Revival themed Salvation is for Everyone: Romans 10:9, featuring Pastor Burkey Thompson Apr. 10 at 5 p.m., Pastor Alvin Garner Apr. 11 at 7 p.m., Kenneth Clayton Apr. 12 at 7 p.m., Pastor Martha Jones Apr. 13 at 7 p.m., and Pastor Derrick Lucious Apr. 14 at 7 p.m.

Parkway Baptist Church

Parkway Baptist Church would like to invite all ladies to join us in our continuation of a lunch time Bible study through April 27, 2022. We will be focusing on the book of Esther. The Bible study will be held in the fellowship hall beginning at 12:15pm and ending at 12:45pm. Please come join us in a time of studying. (Please bring your Bible, notebook, and a pen).

