﻿Polar Express coming here

The Polar Express is coming to downtown Kosciusko Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening. Rides will begin in front of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office. For more information, contact the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

37th Christmas and crafts show

The Attala County Coliseum will be filled with exhibitors offering their arts and crafts on Saturday, Nov. 20, for the 37th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show.

The arts and crafts show will open at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 4 p.m. Inside the coliseum, shoppers can find many items such as jewelry, t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, pottery, floral arrangements, wood art and much more.

We will have Big S BBQ set up with their delicious barbeque.

There is plenty of free parking and no admission charge. For more information, contact Kay Chipley at 662.289.4809.

Sallis hosts Christmas Parade

The town of Sallis will host a Christmas parade on Monday, Dec. 13. The theme is "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

Library hosts concert Dec. 11

The Attala County Library will be sponsoring a FREE concert during the holiday season. Alan Sibley & the Magnolia Ramblers will be performing at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.

Coffee with a cop

The Kosciusko Police Department is inviting the community to Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. at J’s Coffee Shop. There will be several officers there along with new Chief of Police Christopher Wray, who says the event is an opportunity for the community to get to know the officers and the new Chief of Police.

Post #44 bake sale

American Legion Post #44 is hosting a bake sale in front of the Kangaroo Crossing on Veterans Memorial Drive on Nov. 27, raising money to be used at the state Veterans Home in Kosciusko.

Blackhawk singing

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. Featuring: Cuomo Sisters, Pilgrim Family & Mt. Zion String Band. Black Hawk Homemakers has concessions.

KAP community events

• Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Christmas Open House – Nov. 21

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square