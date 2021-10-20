The Kosciusko Special Services building has recently received some recognition for its Halloween décor depicting school supplies. This attention prompted the women to go even further; they decided to enter the KAP’s Hometown Scarecrow contest. With the help of Lou Joyner and Fred Watkins, the Special Services department decided to pay tribute to one of its own, Camille Watkins. Camille was a Speech/Language pathologist for the Kosciusko School District Special Services Department. She was full of life and loved working with children. Camille was known for saying, “Whippet Pride is Hard to Hide.”