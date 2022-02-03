Kosciusko Municipal Court Amnesty Days

The Kosciusko Municipal Court is announcing a week of AMNESTY with the City 3-14-22 thru 3-18-22 (9:00 A.M. -6:00 P.M.) and on Saturday 3-19-22 (9:00 -1:00 P.M.) for anyone that has a Contempt of Court warrant for old fines/costs, the court will waive the $394.25 fee and you would only pay for the old fines/costs and the warrant will be cancelled upon payment.

If someone has a Failure to Appear warrant, they can pay all of their outstanding citations and the court will waive the $244.25 fee and cancel the FTA warrant upon payment.

If you are unsure of your status, please contact the court office at 662-289-7935 for verification. If the line is busy, leave a message and you will get a call back asap.

KLE Pre-K Registration

Kosciusko Lower Elementary is hosting Pre-K registration for the 2022-2023 school year. Registration will take place March 7-10 from 9:00 a.m.- 2 p.m. Needed for registration: birth certificate, two CURRENT proofs of residency (mortgage, utility bills, lease agreement, government assistance), township and range, updated shot record (Form 121). Child must be present at registration and must be four years old by September 1, 2022.

Pushmataha Area Council

The Pushmataha Area Council’s recognition banquet was held Saturday February 19th, 2022, at the Starkville First United Methodist Church. The Silver Beaver award was presented to Scott Hughes of Vicksburg. A longtime Scouter and Adult volunteer in the Pushmataha Area Council, Scott has earned numerous scouting awards. Those accolades include the Arrow of Light, Eagle Scout, OA Vigil Honor, District Award of Merit, Cub Scout Den Leader, and Assistant Scoutmaster. Pictured are Scott and wife Shelley. Scott is the son of Mike and Juli Hughes of Ackerman. The grandson of James and Frances Hughes of Kosciusko, Leonard, and Joy Hunt of Louisville.