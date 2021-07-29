To the Editor:

What an honor and privilege it has been to serve as mayor of Sallis for the past 32 years. It has truly been one of the joys of my life.

During my time as mayor and as an alderman from 1972-1989, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside some very smart, talented and dedicated individuals.

In addition to the citizens of Sallis, I want to say a special thank you to the Sallis Board of Alderman, City Clerk Melissa Roberts, Certified Water Operator Bill Martin, former Water Maintenance Technician Mike Allen, multiple meter readers, and General Maintenance worker Cecil Barber for their faithful service to the Town of Sallis and the Sallis Water System. It takes a team effort to keep the town business and water system working as they should, and I’m grateful to have been a part of this team.

I especially would like to thank all of those who came by my retirement reception on Sunday, July 11. That day could not have been any better. I sincerely appreciate all those who came by or took the time to call or write a note of congratulations or well wishes.

I want to wish the new mayor of Sallis, Brent Busbea, all the best. Brent is a talented young man who — along with his family — loves Sallis, is eager to serve, and will do a great job. I promise to help Brent in any way possible during the early months of his first term as mayor.

Finally, I also want to thank my family for their love, support, and encouragement. I’m proud to call Sallis, MS, my home town.

Jack Ables

Sallis