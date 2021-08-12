﻿“And when Jesus went out He saw a great multitude; and He was moved with compassion for them, and healed their sick.”

Matthew 14:14

In this verse we can see four great things about the compassion of Jesus.

1 He was willing to come to earth and then go out among the people.

2 He had eyes that could see and He saw a hurting multitude.

3 He had a heart that hurt because He was moved with compassion by what He saw as He went out.

4 He had hand that helped because He healed their sick.

He came; He saw; He hurt; He helped. His actions are a great example for us. We need to be willing to go out among the people. Once out there, have we become accustomed to sin and its results that it blinds us and we fail to see what needs to be done? Have we allowed our hearts to become cynical about life? We cannot heal like Jesus healed. But we can certainly have “hands that help.” Are we using our talents to glorify God? Or is it all about self?

Some time back as I was visiting a nursing home, a lady I knew prior to her entering the home (and she had been there for over a year) called out to me as I walked by, “Sir, sir!” I stopped and called her by name but she really did not recognize me. She said, “They have separated me from my husband. He does not know where I am. I need you to go tell him where I am.” The sad fact is that her husband had been gone for many years. She was struggling with life and where she is right now. She needed people, you and me, to be patient with her, to lover her as she is and spend a little time talking to her. Time spent in the company of those less fortunate will bring blessings to them and blessings to the one trying to be a blessing.

What about it? In the presence of Jesus, would He say, “You were a very compassionate person?”

— Les Ferguson, Sr.