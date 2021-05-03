Kosciusko girls finished fourth and boys were fifth at the 4A North State track meet, hosted by Pontotoc High School.

For the girls, Pontotoc was first with 153 points, followed by Corinth 76, Clarksdale 63 and Kosciusko 58. Pontotoc also won the boys meet with 175 points, Northeast Lauderdale was second with 80, Corinth had 70, Caledonia 60 and Kosciusko 48.

Kosciusko had two individual winners. Vinterrious Hunt won boys 100 in 11:13 and Presley Fulgham the girls pole vault, clearing the bar at 8’-6”. That was a personal best, a foot and a half better than she did at the Region 2-4A meet one week earlier.

Coach Eleazarus Greenleaf said Fulgham practiced at Winona High School because the Kosciusko pole vault pit was unusable.

“She had a great attitude, a great mindset. She remained calm,” he said.

Other girls who participated in the meet: Raven Pernell was second in the long jump, Tynesia Cross fourth in the high jump, Mariah Woods fourth in the shot put, Victoria Anderson fifth in the 100 hurdles, Bree Smith sixth in the discus, and Emma Rhodes seventh in the 3200. The 3200-relay team finished fifth, the 800 and 1600 teams sixth.

The top four in each event qualified for the state meet Saturday at Pearl High School.

For the boys, Dontavious Frondren was third in the 110 hurdles, Jerrell Erving third in the discus, Gustavo Orduna fourth in the 3200, Jorge Orduna fifth in the 1600, and Keonte Williams sixth in the triple jump. The 800-relay team of Fondren, Cody People, Sylvester Selmon and Hunt was second. The 400 team finished fifth and the 3200 team seventh.