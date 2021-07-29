﻿Kosciusko outfielders Gracie Williams and Campbell Blaine have received all-state softball honors from the Clarion-Ledger. Williams was named to the 11-member first team and Blaine to the 11-member second team.

As sophomores, they helped the Lady Whippets win the 4A state championship.

Williams batted .348 with 12 doubles, 21 RBIs and 31 runs scored. She had the walkoff single against North Pike that gave Kosciusko the championship.

Williams

Blaine batted. .405 with 14 doubles, six triples and 34 RBIs.

Blaine and senior Kelly Hood were named first team all-state by the website Scorebook Live. Hood was named Kosciusko MVP and played in the North-South All Star Game, but did not receive all state recognition from the Clarion-Ledger.

Blaine

The 22 selections included eight seniors, seven juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen. Unbeaten 5A champion Neshoba Central and 6A champion Hernando each had three players on the teams.