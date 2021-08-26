It is year two for McAdams volleyball and Coach Ashley Brown is confident.
“The girls are excited. I'm excited. There's a lot of improvement, especially among the returning players. They have a better understanding of the game,” she said of her squad.
There are eight returning players and some new girls who have picked up the game fast, Brown said.
Players she will be counting on include seniors Shitikka Greer and Jada Bayne, junior Shawnessey Marin and freshman Bryia Harmon.
The team's strength is serving, led by Greer, Martin and Harmon.
McAdams will compete in Region 6-1A with Sebastopol and Mississippi School for the Deaf.
The season began Tuesday with a match against Holmes County Central. The Lady Bulldogs play at Velma Jackson Thursday. The rest of the schedule:
Aug. 31 Noxapater Away
Sept. 2 Velma Jackson Home
September 7 Sebastopol Away
September 9 Noxapater Home
September 14 Holmes Co Ctl Away
September 16 Ethel Home
September 21 School for Deaf Away
September 23 Sebastopol Home
September 28 Winona Away
September 30 School for Deaf Home
October 5 Ethel Away
October 7 Winona Home