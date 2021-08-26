﻿It is year two for McAdams volleyball and Coach Ashley Brown is confident.

“The girls are excited. I'm excited. There's a lot of improvement, especially among the returning players. They have a better understanding of the game,” she said of her squad.

There are eight returning players and some new girls who have picked up the game fast, Brown said.

Players she will be counting on include seniors Shitikka Greer and Jada Bayne, junior Shawnessey Marin and freshman Bryia Harmon.

The team's strength is serving, led by Greer, Martin and Harmon.

McAdams will compete in Region 6-1A with Sebastopol and Mississippi School for the Deaf.

The season began Tuesday with a match against Holmes County Central. The Lady Bulldogs play at Velma Jackson Thursday. The rest of the schedule:

Aug. 31 Noxapater Away

Sept. 2 Velma Jackson Home

September 7 Sebastopol Away

September 9 Noxapater Home

September 14 Holmes Co Ctl Away

September 16 Ethel Home

September 21 School for Deaf Away

September 23 Sebastopol Home

September 28 Winona Away

September 30 School for Deaf Home

October 5 Ethel Away

October 7 Winona Home