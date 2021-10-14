﻿New online genealogy database at libraries

Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS) is pleased to announce free access to a new online genealogy database called Heritage Quest Online. This fresh addition to the collection can be accessed from home, school, on the go, or inside the library. The residents of Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston counties can start taking advantage of this no-cost resource today.

All MMRLS library guests will need to start their online genealogy research is any internet-capable device and their 14-digit library card number. Patrons may also use any available public access computers at their local branch to conduct their research.

“Genealogy and local history resources are a vital part of our collection with people coming from all around Mississippi, other states, and even other countries to perform their family research,” said Josh Haidet, MMRLS Director. “We are thrilled to be able to offer an online resource that is a great starting point for those looking to go in-depth with their genealogy research.”

For more information, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library website, midmisslib.com. All library services are possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.

21st Century Club holds meeting

The September meeting of the 21st Century Club was held at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center. Hostesses for the meeting were Mrs. Emmitt Rose and Mrs. John Shaw.

Mrs. Edward Bryant, president of the club, called the meeting to order and welcomed members to the meeting. Parliamentarian Mrs. Jerry Mooney led the salute to the flag and Mrs. John Bryant, secretary, checked the roll and read the minutes from the May meeting.

Mrs. Lamar Hooker led the group in a devotional entitled, “What Does it Mean to Truly Know or Feel God?”

Mrs. Emmitt Rose, treasurer, submitted the budget for 2021-2022, which was approved by the group.

Historian, Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr., presented the History Moment from April 23, 1981. Mrs. Edward Fenwick, first vice-president, distributed the yearbooks for 2021-2022.

Club members in attendance were Mrs. Frank Bailey, Mrs. Edward Bryant, Mrs. John Bryant, Mrs. Richard Carter, Mrs. Hollis Cheek, Mrs. Edward Fenwick, Mrs. Lamar Hooker, Mrs. Doug King, Mrs. Jerry Mooney, Mrs. Owen Oliver, Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr., Mrs. Emmitt Rose, Mrs. Mike Ryan, Mrs. John Shaw and Mrs. Gerry Taylor.