September is a significant month to the community of families with their children fighting childhood cancer. September — recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness month — is a time to show support and lift up these families with prayer and, if possible, donate to an organization that supports children’s cancer research.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, every three minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide.

Approximately 40,000 children are on active treatment at any given time.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation states that only 4% of the billions of dollars the government spends annually on cancer research is directed towards treating childhood cancer.

Each day, 43 kids in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with cancer, with cancer being the number one cause of death by disease among children. More than 95% of childhood cancer survivors have significant health-related issues because of the current treatment options.

Local child Journey Cummins is now 3 1/2 years cancer free. Her scans remain clear with no evidence of disease. Her parents pray over her body every day and multiple times throughout the days for continued healing.

“She is true miracle. I will continue to tell her journey to share awareness, but oh, I look forward to hearing her tell her own story of God’s grace one day soon!” said her mother, Tara Cummins.

The Cummins ask others to imagine a loved one getting cancer — your child, grandchild, brother, sister, niece, or nephew.

There are not many treatment options designed specifically to treat children, according to Cummins.

The only treatment options are adult therapies from the 1960s, with debilitating and lasting side effects. If children survive, they often do so with impairments, with a 95% chance of developing chronic health problems, secondary cancers, cognitive impairments, and a shortened lifespan due to harsh medical treatments, Cummins said.

This is the reality for families battling childhood cancer.

You can give to support pediatric cancer research by making a donation to one of the Cummins family’s favorite organizations that work on childhood cancer:

Nationalpcf.org

Stjude.org

Acco.org