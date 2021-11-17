On Sunday at 10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church will dedicate its completely renovated sanctuary, which includes new walls, seating, and lighting, according to Sanctuary Restoration Committee Chairman Jerry Price.

“We’re looking forward to getting back into the sanctuary,” said Price, who said services have been held in the gym since the project began in April, just after Easter. “We’ve occupied the site since the 1950s, but the last renovation was in 1998, 23 years ago.”

Interim Pastor Bro. Wayne Marshall will provide the charge to the church and issue the dedication during Sunday services, and former Pastor Bro. Barry Corbett will provide the sermon.

The sanctuary prior to the renovations that took place over the last several months.



Submitted.

On Sunday evening, the church is inviting the community to a community Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. when everyone can see the new facility.