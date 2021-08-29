Due to the anticipated severe weather impacts associated with Hurricane Ida, Waste Management has canceled collection services for its valued customers in Durant, Winona, Kosciusko, Carthage and Attala County for Monday, August 30, 2021.

Residential customers who are collected once a week will experience a one-day delay in service. Residential customers who are serviced twice a week will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day. Commercial customers will experience a one-day delay in service, weather and safe road conditions permitting.

The Town of Goodman, Carrollton, West County and Madison County will not be affected.

BEFORE THE STORM:

Secure garbage and recycling containers. Place empty containers in a secure location away from open spaces.

Stop all yard maintenance and tree trimming activities when there is a named storm with a predicted landfall.

Bundle and tie down all loose trash such as tree limbs, wood planks or building and roof tiles. Place these materials in a location where debris cannot become hazardous to homes and automobiles in high winds.

AFTER THE STORM:

Place normal household garbage and trash, such as food refuse, diapers and regular household waste at curbside and separated from storm debris (caused by severe weather such as high winds, hail and rain).

Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles, apart from the household garbage and trash.

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.