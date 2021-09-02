The Star-Herald offices will be closed Thursday after tonight’s storm sent sections of the roof of The Strand Theater flying.

The debris punctured a section of The Star-Herald roof causing water to pour into several rooms of the newspaper offices.

The Star-Herald building is owned by the city of Kosciusko. Newspaper and city staff worked to save as much computer and phone equipment as possible and put tarps over what could not immediately be moved.

Once power is restored, the damage will be assessed. We will update this story as plans are developed.

If you need to contact the newspaper, please do so via email for the time being. If you do not know the email address for the staff member you need to reach, email [email protected] and it will be forwarded as necessary.

Please be as patient as possible during this usual circumstance.

Rest assured, we are fully capable of producing next week’s edition despite the challenges at hand.