The Kosciusko-Attala County Dr. MLK Commemoration Committee received a donation of more than 6,000 masks for distribution to the Kosciusko and Attala County school districts. Each school received 650 masks for students and teachers to promote a healthy learning environment in each building.

The Annual Birthday Celebration will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, in downtown Kosciusko. The car parade will begin at 10 a.m. on West Jefferson Street and the Birthday Program will follow in the parking lot on East Jefferson Street (across from Craft Cleaners).

Three senior scholarships will be awarded this year. One to each of the three high schools (Ethel High School, Kosciusko High School and McAdams High School).

For additional information, please contact Committee Chairman Evangelist Annie Winters, Birthday Program Chairman Charlotte Miller, Willie Alice Kern, Juanita Ferguson, Patricia Nash, Mary Sue Harmon, Andrea Myers, or Charles Hull.