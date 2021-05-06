Deputy Blake Burns with the Attala County Sheriff's Office recently graduated the Mississippi Delta Community College Law Enforcement Academy. Deputy Burns completed the 11-week course that consisted of 480 hours of training.

Firearms, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Basic Criminal Investigation, Defensive Tactics, Patrol Operations, Constitutional Law, and Active Shooter were just a few of the topics of training covered.

Deputy Burns graduated on March 25, 2021, and the department already considers him a valuable asset to the Attala County Sheriff's Department.