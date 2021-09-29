The National Honor Society of High School Scholars has selected KHS student Austin E. Jones to become a member of the organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. “On behalf of NSHSS…. I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Austin has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said James W. Lewis, president of the organization. “Austin is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”