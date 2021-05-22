In this nasty old world of today the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus is on the cruel end of many jokes. Satan is alive and well and uses anyone he can to belittle the name of Jesus. Even seasoned Christians will engage in the so-called humor, not thinking of how it sounds to those around us.

All of us are guilty of this. In our minds we are thinking that using the name of Jesus in jokes will cause others to listen to us and they do. However, the message of Jesus is no laughing or joking matter and when we leave this earth we better hope that Jesus has accepted us as His own and we will live with Him throughout eternity.

I read a story not too long ago about a drunken man wandering through the woods. Eventually he came upon a preacher baptizing people in a pond. As he approached the church gathering he was asked by the preacher, “Have you found Jesus?” The man said no, so the preacher baptized him and when he came out of the water the preacher said, “Have you found Jesus?” The man again answered no, so the preacher dunked him again. With the same answer as before the preacher dunked him again and held him down longer than before. When he came out of the water the preacher asked again, “Have you found Jesus?” The man this time asked the preacher if he was sure this is where Jesus jumped into the water.

Sure this has some humor to it, but in reality it has a lot of truth. Many have joined a church, saying they have found Jesus and want to be baptized. Then years later they realize they did not find Jesus because their ways of the world did not change and neither did their attitudes toward others. They continued searching for Jesus in other places without realizing that Jesus wants to come and live in their hearts.

So many people have said they want Jesus to be in their lives, but do not want to give up their sinful habits or ways of the world. When one accepts Jesus as his Lord and Savior, the ways of the world will fade away from our desires. In 1 John 2:1 we are told, “Now by this we know that we know Him, if we keep His commandments.”

The book of 1 John dispels doubts about Jesus. False teachers are all around us and even in our churches. John knew Him, walked with Him, and lived with Him. He saw Him heal and he heard His words. There are times to be tolerant and there are times to take a stand for truth. Why are so many still searching for Jesus? He is not one of many options. He is the only option or nothing at all.

Prayer

Thank you Jesus for your saving grace. Thank you for allowing me, a sinner, the option of knowing you personally and the understanding that I will be with you forever and ever throughout eternity. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – 1 John 2:3-11

Monday – Exodus 20:1-17

Tuesday – John 15:26-27

Wednesday – Psalm 22:22-31

Thursday – 1 Thessalonians 5:12-22

Friday – Daniel 4:1-3

Saturday – Matthew 5:13-16