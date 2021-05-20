Dollar General’s store at 140 Parkway Plaza in Kosciusko has reopened.

In addition to the products customers expect Dollar General to carry, the new Kosciusko location includes the company’s new décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The new store also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Kosciusko store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of the new Kosciusko location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

The addition of the Kosciusko store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Kosciusko community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.