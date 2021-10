Both the Kosciusko Junior High School and High School Bands — referred to as “Little Red” and “Big Red” performed during the Whippets football game Friday night.

The Big Red Band performed its show titled "Another Time, Another Place" at half time of Friday night's game.

The band went on to receive all superior ratings at Regionals on Saturday. Big Red also placed 2nd in class band and 1st class color guard in the Rocket Invitational.