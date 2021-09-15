Central Holmes Christian School has named their homecoming court. Front row, from left, are Parker Langford, Cooper Hood, John Ryan Harrell, Harley Grace Pierce, Joseph Womack, Addie Ledbetter, Walker Winstead, Cinlee Bishop, Klausen Killebrew, Noah Carnathan, and Wesley Harrell. Middle row, from left are Nora Grace Grubbs, Emma Teen, Hattie Melton, Anna Duke, Ashlyn Tate, Drue Johnson, and Taylor Spell. Back row, from left, are Lilly Word, Kamron Bell, Sadie Angell, Anna Diffey, Mackenzie Ward, and Rylee Sizemore. The big game is this Friday, September 17, 2021. Homecoming begins at 6 p.m. The game against Delta Streets Academy will kick off at 7pm. There will be a patriotic half time production featuring more than 50 students ranging from elementary to high school.