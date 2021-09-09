Attala County School Superintendent Kyle Hammond has just announced that McAdams High School and Long Creek Elementary School will be virtual only for the next two weeks due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

The district will follow the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines and move all classes to virtual learning beginning Friday, September 10, 2021. Students will return to in-person classes on Friday, September 24, 2021.

All extracurricular activities and practices will be canceled during this time.

Virtual learning only applies to McAdams High School and Long Creek Elementary. All other schools in the district will continue as normal.