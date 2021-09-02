In tonight’s special called meeting, the Kosciusko School Board updated district-wide COVID-19 policies and approved learning options for this month.

Students are set to return on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Kosciusko Lower Elementary, Kosciusko Middle Elementary, Kosciusko Upper Elementary, and Kosciusko Junior High School will return to traditional face-to-face learning but will also have the option to learn virtually.

Kosciusko High School will implement a hybrid learning schedule. Students will attend in-person classes every other day and spend days outside of the classroom learning virtually. As previously reported, the Mississippi Department of Education allowed districts to pursue hybrid learning schedules through Oct. 31.

The district will follow MHSAA guidelines concerning athletics. With a hybrid learning model, some sports periods may have split attendance on different days. However, sports currently in-season such as football, cross country, cheer, band, and volleyball will be able to continue practicing after-school daily.

KSD will reevaluate learning options after examining this month’s results and reconvene on Oct. 12.