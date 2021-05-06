Six Kosciusko High School senior students have made Whippet history.
For the first time recorded, six students from the same graduating class scored a 30 or above on their ACT.
To put this in perspective, in 2019 the average ACT score for Mississippi seniors was an 18.4; the average score nationally in 2019 was a 20.7 (act.org).
The highest score one can earn on the ACT is a 36. To score a 30 or above is an incredible feat.
We are proud to recognize in these students:
Elijah Frazure 33
Ozell Landfair, III 30
Ethan Lindsay 30
Gage Sorenson 31
Richard Whigham 31
Gabrielle Winters 30