Attala County Superintendent Kyle Hammond has rescinded his letter of intent to retire at the end of this school year and will continue to lead the Attala County School District.

the district released a statement today state that since receiving his letter, the school board has been in continued discussions with Hammond regarding the many things that have been accomplished in the district as well as the possibilities for the district in the future.

The school board and Mr. Hammond met Tuesday night and came to a mutual agreement allowing Hammond to serve as the Superintendent of the Attala County School District for the next four years.