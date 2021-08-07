The Kosciusko School Board Monday night approved a plan that would move the district alternative school from facilities at the old Tipton Street school into the second floor of the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club for up to two years.

“We’re looking for a very friendly learning environment for our students and it would be good to partner with the Boys and Girls Club to use that nice facility they have,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey.

The board vote authorized Ellzey to offer as much as $2,000 per month in rent to the club, and the district would use its own furnishings and staff for the location.

Ellzey said the move would hopefully be a temporary one.

“We’re going to look into the possibility of having a new facility for that school,” he said.