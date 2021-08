Late last week, students at the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center were trained in fire safety and the proper use of a fire extinguisher.

Angel Albin MacDonald, State Farm, provided each student with a fire extinguisher for his or her home and if they submitted a photo of it installed, they received a free smoothie at oLive on the square.

Several fire extinguishers were also raffled off to students.

Karen Fioretti / The Star-Herald