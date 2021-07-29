﻿Customer appreciation event at all Mid-MS Regional Library System locations

The Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS) will be offering half-price fax, copy, and computer printout document services during their Customer Appreciation Event, which will last from August 2 – August 31. The residents of Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston counties can visit any MMRLS branch location during this event and take advantage of this limited-time offer for their document needs.

Library supporters can stop by their library to be featured as a library guest of the day on their local library’s Facebook page. Many branch locations may be offering various other customer perks throughout the month, so drop in and see what is going on at your local library.

“We have seen tremendous support of our library system throughout the year from all of our customers. From May to July, we saw a total of over 485 children, teens, and adults register to participate in our annual Summer Reading Program doubling our 2020 participation rate. We wanted to extend a token of appreciation to our customers during this August event,” said Brandon Cain, MMRLS Marketing & Access Coordinator.

To follow MMRLS across all their social media accounts, search “midmisslib” on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. For more information, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library’s website midmisslib.com. All library services are possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.

Local blessing pantries seek food donations to help those in need

The blessing pantries at Jason Niles Park, across from St. Matthews Episcopal Church, and by the Second Baptist Church, have been a success. Church members have been keeping an eye on the pantries and taking inventory of what is needed and being received. Needs are higher than normal during the summer when children eat at home for meals they might otherwise receive at school.

Here is a list of needs to purchase if you want to help with the pantries:

Peanut butter

Jelly

Cereal

Mac & cheese

Spaghetti

Ramen noodles

Canned meats - tuna, spam, Vienna sausage, etc.

Canned fruit or fruit cups

The churches ask for continued support of the pantry and thank everyone for the support thus far.

FEMA approves five additional counties for public assistance for winter weather disaster

FEMA has approved Mississippi’s request for additional counties to receive public assistance following February’s Winter Weather Event. Throughout the week of February 11-19, 2021, Mississippi experienced multiple rounds of winter weather resulting in an estimated $25 million worth of damage to public infrastructure. With the additional counties, a total of 36 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are eligible to apply for federal public assistance.

After further assessments, the following five counties are now eligible to apply for public assistance for FEMA Disaster 4598: Clay, Holmes, Quitman, Webster,and Wilkinson.

Here’s a complete list of counties approved by FEMA for public assistance: Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.

Attala Farmers Market accepts senior vouchers

Attala Farmers Market is your local site to redeem your Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) Senior Voucher. We are ready to supply you with fresh tomatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers, greens, fruits, and even more as the growing season goes on. Utilize your vouchers on produce but while you are there, shop for boiled & parched peanuts, baked goods, beef, seafood, flowers, and more. Our operating hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 8 until Noon. If you have questions about vouchers, contact the North Central Planning District at 662-283-2675.